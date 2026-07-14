Hear The Menzingers' Everything I Ever Saw'

The Menzingers are streaming the title track to their brand new album "Everything I Ever Saw," ahead of the record's release this Friday, July 17th via Epitaph.

Dept. of Connection also shared these details: The band will celebrate the arrival of Everything I Ever Saw with a sold-out release show on July 17th at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ and will also be doing in-store performances and signings at Philadelphia's Repo Records, Wilkes-Barre's Gallery of Sound, and New York City's Rough Trade throughout the weekend.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, the band's guitarist / vocalist Greg Barnett elaborated on the title track remarking, "The album's about living in the present, especially during life's big moments. As musicians in a touring band, we're constantly looking towards the next thing. I felt like I had been living my life like that for a very long time. Then Everything I Ever Saw just clicked. It tied in with all the other songs about being here in the moment and being there for the people that need you. The answer was right in front of us all along. People have described us as a very nostalgic band. It's funny because I never saw it that way, it was more so about looking at the past for the answers to the things that you're trying to understand now. That's how I feel like our songwriting has always gone. The chorus, 'I don't want to relive, I just want to remember everything I ever saw' sums that bit up. I want to remember all of this and use it in the future to appreciate my life."

Recorded with longtime collaborator and GRAMMY Award-winning producer Will Yip (Turnstile, Mannequin Pussy) at his brand new Memory Music Studios in Philadelphia, PA, Everything I Ever Saw is The Menzingers at their most defining. It's an album forged in the wake of life-altering change, where marriage, divorce, loss, and growth collide with a renewed creative urgency. Twenty years into their career, it sees the band going back to the raw, collaborative spirit that first made them essential, channeling hard-earned wisdom into songs that feel both deeply personal and universally resonant. It's a document of a band not just reflecting on who they've been, but actively becoming who they are.

This fall, The Menzingers will head out on a 2026 North American headline tour in support of Everything I Ever Saw. The upcoming dates will feature special guests Hot Water Music and Weakened Friends, and will kick off on September 24th with a performance at Frank Turner's Lost Evenings Festival in Dallas, TX. The headline dates include stops in major markets across North America with a special hometown show slated for November 24th at The Fillmore in Philadelphia, PA

7/17 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony (Everything I Ever Saw Record Release Show) [SOLD-OUT]

8/21-8/22 - Montreal, QC - Vans Warped Tour Montreal #

9/24 - Dallas, TX - Lost Evenings Festival #

9/25 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

9/26 - Austin, TX - Emo's

9/27 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Midtown

9/29 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

9/30 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's

10/02 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater

10/03 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

10/04 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

10/06 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall [LOW TICKETS]

10/08 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

10/09 - Eugene, OR - WOW Hall

10/10 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

10/11 - Vancouver, BC - The Pearl [LOW TICKETS]

10/13 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre [LOW TICKETS]

10/16 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater [LOW TICKETS]

10/17 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

11/01 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

11/03 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle [LOW TICKETS]

11/04 - Richmond, VA - The National

11/06 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

11/07 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

11/08 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

11/10 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

11/11 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

11/13 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

11/14 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

11/15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

11/17 - Rochester, NY - Anthology

11/19 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

11/20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore * [LOW TICKETS]

11/21 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

11/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

* With Hot Water Music, Weakened Friends, Spraynard (Performing "Funtitled" In Full), Mercy Union, and Five Hundred Bucks

# Festival Date

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