Singled Out: The Brothers Union's Mama Tried

Alt Rockers The Brothers Union just released their new dad-rock single "Mama Tried" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"Mama Tried" started with a feeling I'd been carrying around for a while. There are times in life when it feels like you've done everything you're supposed to do, but you still wake up feeling stuck. You start replaying old decisions, wondering where things went sideways, and asking yourself if it's too late to change direction. That's where this song came from.

The chorus was the first thing that really clicked. The image of sitting by the window watching cars drive by came from one of those days when it felt like everyone else was moving forward while I was standing still. The line, "I know that my Mama tried and now I'm sorry," isn't meant to be taken literally as much as it's a realization that the people closest to you can only guide you so far. Eventually you have to own the choices you've made, for better or worse.

I love songs that don't wrap everything up neatly, and I think "Mama Tried" does that. It ends with "I'm still standing still," because sometimes that's the truth. You're surviving, but you're still searching for whatever finally gets you moving again. I think most people have had a season of life where they've felt exactly like that.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

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