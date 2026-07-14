Watch Nickelback 'Rattle The Cage' With John 5

Nickelback have shared their new single "Rattle The Cage" which features a guest appearance from John 5. The band shared the single and video to celebrate the news that they will be releasing their new album "Everything Under The Sun" on October 30th.

"Everything Under The Sun" is the follow-up to Nickelback's 2022 album "Get Rollin'" Chad Kroeger had this to say about the new record and single, "This album has every side of the band on it.

"There are songs that hit as hard as anything we've ever done, songs that take chances, and songs that remind us why we've been doing this together for so long.

"Rattle The Cage felt like the perfect way to kick the door open - it has the energy we've been feeding off every night on stage, and we can't wait for people to hear it."

Tracklisting: "Rattle The Cage" (feat. John 5)

"Bones For The Crows"

"I Already Know"

"Leave Me Behind"

"If I Don't Go"

"Make Me Love You"

"Chasin' Famous"

"Simple Song"

"Technicolor Steamboat"

"Lift Somebody Up"

"Bottled Dreams"

"Last Night Was Fun"

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