Sabaton Announce Limited Edition Reissue Of 'The Last Stand'

Sabaton have that they will celebrating the 10th anniversary of their album "The Last Stand" by releasing a special limited edition version on September 11th. Here is the official announcement:

To do justice to this incredible milestone, the album will not only be released for the first time with all bonus tracks, but there will also be limited editions available featuring alternative artwork, along with live videos recorded at Sabaton Open Air 2016.

First released in 2016, The Last Stand conquered the world, cracking the Worldwide Top 10 and hitting #1 in multiple countries. The grand-scale concept album delivered Sabaton's signature, explosive heavy metal, unleashing fan-favourite tracks and setlist favourites such as 'The Last Stand', 'Winged Hussars', 'Shiroyama' and many more!

Pär Sundstrom commented: "Who would have believed that 10 years could fly by so fast? We have so many great memories tied to "The Last Stand", so we're really happy to celebrate its 10th anniversary with the special edition vinyl and digibook with all the extras.

"If you get your hands on the digibook, you'll find bonus video footage that captures Thobbe - our guitarist - playing his final show with us at Sabaton Open Air in 2016 before stepping away for an eight-year vacation. In a way, it became his own "Last Stand"! Of course, none of us knew at the time that he'd eventually return to the band in 2024, which makes looking back at those moments even more meaningful. It's a poignant chapter in our history, and the perfect thing to share as we celebrate the album's 10th birthday."

The Last Stand (10th Anniversary Edition) will be available in the following formats: CD+DVD Digibook (w/ bonus DVD feat. live clips from Sabaton Open Air 2016)

2LP Gatefold Vinyl (Disc One: Natural Red Marbled (Bloodstone marbled) / Disc Two: Trans Orange Black White Splatter)

Pre-order The Last Stand (10th Anniversary Edition) here.

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