Watch Flotsam And Jetsam's 'Harvesting The Hate' Video

Flotsam And Jetsam have released a music video for "Harvesting The Hate", which is the second preview track from their forthcoming album "Rats in The Temple", that is set to be released on August 28th.

Atom Splitter sent over these details: The incendiary album opener is built upon methodical machine gun kicks and standout guitar performances from virtuoso guitar duo Michael Gilbert and Steve Conley.

Frontman AK Knutson says about the track: "Another heavy, dramatic beast of a song from our arsenal of madness. This one asks you to look in the mirror , to find the true problem in your life. And stop harvesting the hate!"

Rats In The Temple opens strong with the stadium-ready hooks and dizzyingly precise performances of "Harvesting The Hate" and "Damnation", before delving into thrash virtuosity on "Absolution". The iconic guitar duo of Michael Gilbert and Steve Conley paint vividly ghoulish images on tracks like "Blame The Knife" and "Rats In the Temple", then continue to flex their metal muscle on "The Ghost Behind My Door" and "First on the Spike", invoking pure first-wave excellence with a pummeling modern menace. "The Edge of Nowhere" builds inescapable suspense before firing listeners out of a gun, full throttle into "Last Rites", another standout track for the band. The legendary rhythm duo of drummer Ken Mary and bassist Bill Bodily take center stage on the anti-war anthem "A Taste For War", their methodical syncopation invoking images of tanks and boots on the ground. "Her Blood Your Pain" brings ornate, medieval guitarmonies before "Anthem For The Broken" goes full balls to the wall, and "Going Down That Way" hits listeners with heavy riffs and even heavier truths. Rats In The Temple remains enthralling throughout, giving listeners entry to numerous of the band's metal chambers, sampling a refined and eclectic serving of influences.

Churning like magma beneath the Earth, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM have only been growing more and more fiery with time, and Rats In The Temple sees the band exploding to the surface in a magnificent and awe-inspiring blaze. For fans new and longstanding, you cannot escape them; they're through the walls.

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