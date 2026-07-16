Anthrax Go Behind The Scenes Of 'The Edge Of Perfection' Video

(hennemusic) Anthrax are sharing a behind the scenes look at the making of the official music video for "The Edge Of Perfection", the latest single from the band's forthcoming studio album, "Cursum Perficio."

The tune follows "It's For The Kids" as the second preview of the project, which will be released September 18 via Nuclear Blast Records and Megaforce Records (North America).

The group's 12th full-length studio album and first in ten years was produced by Jay Ruston and Anthrax, which was recorded at Dave Grohl's Studio 606 in Los Angeles.

Anthrax teamed up with director Joel Harlow (Star Trek and Alice in Wonderland) for the new video, which includes appearances from martial artist Wes Scarpias, actress Ashley Edner-Tancharoen, actor Troy James, actor and special effects creator Rick Baker, actor Rod Maxwell and actor Fedor Steer.

"It's the apex predator of Anthrax songs," says Scott Ian. "I think it's the best song we've ever written and the best thing I've ever been a part of creatively. What's the most powerful emotion that moves me more than anything? Of course, it's love. Nothing moves me like the deep feeling that I get from my wife and son. I'm living on that edge for the rest of my life. This is mine, but there are a lot of ways to ruin it. I've ruined it in past iterations of my life, but it got me to where I am. Love is perfection, and I like being on the edge of it. I don't want everything to be about all of the same sh*t. This record has a whole bunch of love, a whole bunch of fun, and a little hate."

"When I think about songs like 'Only' and 'Indians,' you know that you hit something and you can feel it," adds Charlie Benante. "That's the way I felt about 'The Edge Of Perfection.'"

Stream behind scenes footage and the full video here.

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