Gene Simmons Reschedules Legends of Rock Expo

Gene Simmons Legends of Rock Expo Rescheduled has been rescheduled to May 14-16, 2027 at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino due to a scheduling conflict.

The event producers had this to say: Due to a major scheduling conflict, we have made the difficult decision to reschedule the Gene Simmons Legends of Rock Expo. While we know this change may be disappointing, the additional time will allow us to make the Rock Experience even bigger and better, while fine-tuning an incredible celebrity lineup.

"We sincerely appreciate your understanding, patience, and continued support. We can't wait to welcome you to an unforgettable Gene Simmons Legends of Rock Expo on May 14-16, 2027!

New Dates: May 14-16, 2027

Previous Dates: September 25-27, 2026

Ticket Holders & Vendors: All purchased tickets and vendor booths will automatically transfer to the new dates. No further action is required. If you are unable to attend on the new dates, please email us at [email protected], and we'll be happy to assist you.

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