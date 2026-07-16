Ghost Film '2 Big To Rig' Coming To Movie Theaters and IMAX

Ghost have announced that they will be releasing their new feature film "2 Big To Rig", that was captured during their The Skeletour World Tour to movie theaters and IMAX cinemas across the world beginning August 26th for a limited run.

Nasty Little Man sent over these details: What do you do for an encore when your first-ever feature film becomes the #1 Hard Rock Cinema Event in US History and spawns a #1-charting soundtrack album?

If you're GHOST, you go even bigger - you literally go 2 BIG TO RIG. GHOST's second collaboration with Trafalgar Releasing, 2 BIG TO RIG was captured live on 16mm film over the course of GHOST's two sold-out shows at Mexico City's Palacio de los Deportes. The band's second feature film, it transports the viewer through time and space to a spot in the crowd of nearly 40,000 who witnessed those darkly magical nights in September 2025.

In contrast to 2024's global box office Top 10 smash RITE HERE RITE NOW, 2 BIG TO RIG focuses exclusively on the GHOST live ritual. From behind-the-scenes interludes showcasing the crew members that make the band's theatrical vision into nightly reality to the only pro-shot footage of mesmerizing frontman Papa V Perpetua and his band of Nameless Ghouls on the entire phone-free tour, 2 BIG TO RIG is the definitive document of GHOST's unforgettable SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR.

The title 2 BIG TO RIG is a reference to GHOST calling an end to SKELETOUR in February 2026 after 70 shows across North America, Europe, and Mexico. The film was made with the intention to share the SKELETOUR experience with the faithful in the territories where staging the show was not logistically feasible - as well as for the fans featured in the film who had tickets for the first of three planned Mexico City dates, which became two after night one was canceled due to illness.

2 BIG TO RIG is a love letter to all those who have shared the GHOST ritual, in-person or otherwise. Presented in IMAX where available, the feature-length concert film is both a must for those looking to relive their SKELETOUR memories and for those witnessing the spectacle for the first time. The charismatic Papa V and his supremely talented coven of nameless ghouls have never looked or sounded better than they do here, ripping through material from GHOST's six albums - including 2025's global #1 SKELETÁ as well as non-LP favorites including "Mary On A Cross," "Kiss the Go-Goat," and "The Future is a Foreign Land."

"Ghost captured the final nights of the legendary Skeletour's first leg on 16mm film in Mexico City-creating a nostalgic experience and a fitting farewell to an era for fans. We're proud to share it with cinema audiences worldwide before GHOST takes a well-publicized break. It's the perfect way to close such a significant chapter in the band's history and give fans a chance to relive this moment together." - Kymberli Frueh, EVP Content Acquisitions & Programming, Trafalgar Releasing

2 BIG TO RIG will be released in cinemas and IMAX worldwide, beginning Wednesday, 26 August, for a limited time only. Tickets will officially be on sale Thursday, July 23rd. For updates on screenings, showtimes, and to sign up for further information, go to 2BigToRig.com.

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