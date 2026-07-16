Mastodon Announce New Album 'Marrow Deep'

(hennemusic) Mastodon will issue their long-awaited new album, "Marrow Deep", on August 28 via Loma Vista Recordings. The news is paired with the release of a new single, "Snakes For Dinner", featuring a guest vocal appearance by Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, who also appears in the accompanying music video.

Five years on from the expansive "Hushed And Grim", "Marrow Deep" documents founding members Brann Dailor, Troy Sanders and Bill Kelliher emerging from years of personal upheaval with a renewed sense of purpose and reinvigorated drive. Inspired by the Three Fates of Greek mythology and the fragile threads connecting life, loss, and destiny, "Marrow Deep" channels the intense personal experiences of the intervening years into some of the most expansive, adventurous, and emotionally resonant music of the band's storied career.

The album marks the band's first full-length to feature guitarist Nick Johnston alongside significant contributions from keyboardist João Nogueira. "Marrow Deep" was co-produced by Mastodon at the band's own West End Sound in Atlanta with Patrik Berger (Lana Del Rey, Charli XCX) and Kurt Ballou (High On Fire, Converge), was mixed by Andrew Scheps (Adele, Black Sabbath, Metallica), and includes a staggering roster of guests to be revealed soon.

The new single, "Snakes For Dinner" (which follows on the heels of last month's "Your Ghost Again", is an emotionally charged epic featuring Josh Homme's first appearance on a Mastodon recording since his contribution to "Colony Of Birchmen" on 2006's "Blood Mountain."

Get more details and stream the "Snakes For Dinner" video here.

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