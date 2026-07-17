Motionless In White 'Fight Like Hell' As Decades Arrives

Motionless In White have released their new album "Decades" and are celebrating by sharing a lyric video for the song "Fight Like Hell" as they prepare to hit the road for The Sweat and Blood Tour.

Vocalist Chris Motionless had this to say, "I can't believe it's finally the day to release 'Decades' into the world. No other record means as much to me personally as this one does.

"The past two-and-a-half years of working on it have been some of the best and most challenging years of my career creatively, but integral to the story of what makes MIW the band that it is.

"20 years of nothing but raw determination is what you will find on this record and I'm so grateful for every day we get to keep living our dreams."

Atom Splitter also shared this tour news: Motionless In White returned to the road this week on the headline The Sweat and Blood Tour, promoted by Live Nation. Lorna Shore, Fit For A King, and Static Dress will serve as support. The North American tour is the band's first American headlining tour in nearly three years and kicks off on July 14 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, with stops in Charlotte, Houston, Austin, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Oklahoma City, and more before wrapping up on August 15 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. It also includes a stop at Red Rocks, the band's first time headlining the venue.

But it doesn't stop there. The second leg of The Sweat and Blood Tour will find Dayseeker serving as direct support. The Devil Wears Prada and Dark Divine will also appear. This leg fittingly kicks off the night before Halloween in Worcester and runs through November 20 in Pittsburgh.

Watch the "Fight Like Hell" lyric video below and stream "Decades" here

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