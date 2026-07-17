Singled Out: AXTY's who I am

Brazilian metalcore band AXTY just released their new single "who I am" from their forthcoming album "The Pain Made Me Who I Am," and to celebrate we asked guitarist Jonathas Peschierato to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"who I am" grew from the central idea behind our new album, The Pain Made Me Who I Am: painful experiences can become part of your identity without having the final word on your life. The song captures the point where survival turns into defiance. Instead of allowing every wound, betrayal, or failure to destroy you, you take what happened and use it to build a stronger version of yourself.

The line "Every stone you threw, I used to build my reign" expresses the heart of the song. The lyrics speak directly to the people and situations that tried to break you, but the voice answering them has already survived the damage. The pain is still real, but it has been converted into strength, anger, and the determination to keep moving.

Musically, we wanted that transformation to exist in the arrangement as well. The intense deathcore passages carry the anger and confrontation in the lyrics, while the melodic metalcore sections give the song a sense of release and elevation. It follows the album's opening track, "pain made me" and takes that phrase from an introduction into a full declaration. We produced and recorded the song ourselves at Noiseforge, which allowed us to shape every part of it around that emotional contrast.

The phrase "pain made me who i am" eventually became the title and defining statement of the entire album. We do not romanticize suffering. The message is about refusing to let it erase you. Everyone carries scars from something, and we hope listeners can hear the song and recognize their own ability to rise again, rebuild, and face whatever tried to tear them apart.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

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