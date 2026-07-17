Theory Of A Deadman Stream 'Funeral Song'

Theory Of A Deadman are streaming their brand new single, "Funeral Song." The song from their forthcoming EP, 'Part 1: Funeral Songs,' which is set to be released on September 4, 2026.
Tyler Connolly had this to say about the new single, "We've all had that person that we wish would go away or just crawl up and die. That's the anthem here with 'Funeral Song.'
"But like a lot of things we do over here at the Theory headquarters, it's to be taken in jest as we always promote taking the moral high ground. Ironically after all these years this is the first song we've written about a 'Deadman.'"
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