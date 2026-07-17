.

Theory Of A Deadman Stream 'Funeral Song'

07-17-2026
Theory Of A Deadman Stream 'Funeral Song'

Theory Of A Deadman are streaming their brand new single, "Funeral Song." The song from their forthcoming EP, 'Part 1: Funeral Songs,' which is set to be released on September 4, 2026.

Tyler Connolly had this to say about the new single, "We've all had that person that we wish would go away or just crawl up and die. That's the anthem here with 'Funeral Song.'

"But like a lot of things we do over here at the Theory headquarters, it's to be taken in jest as we always promote taking the moral high ground. Ironically after all these years this is the first song we've written about a 'Deadman.'"

Related Stories
Theory Of A Deadman Stream 'Funeral Song'

Theory Of A Deadman Share 'Winnebago (Lay Low)' Video

Theory Of A Deadman Share 'Winnebago (Lay Low)' Video

Sevendust And Theory Of A Deadman Teaming For The Dead / Seven Tour

Theory Of A Deadman Stream New Song 'Barricade'

News > Theory Of A Deadman

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day in Reports

Day in Rock

Day in Country

Day in Pop

Reviews

Live: Lou Gramm Rocks The Arcada Theatre

5 Star: The Rolling Stones - Foreign Tongues

Sites and Sounds: Tulsa Installs 'Musical Road' on Route 66

Scottsdale's Talking Stick Resort Named Best Arizona Casino, Has Big Shows Coming Including Foreigner and Gene Simmons

Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)

Latest News

Theory Of A Deadman Stream 'Funeral Song'

Motionless In White 'Fight Like Hell' As Decades Arrives

Sebastian Bach To Appear At The Transformers: The Movie 40th Anniversary Concert

Cold War Kids Share New Song 'Loyalty' From 'Robbers & Cowards' Era

Watch Stand Atlantic's 'LUCID' New Video

Protest the Hero Return With Brand New Album 'Within'

Watch In This Moment's 'Crawl' Video

Singled Out: AXTY's who I am

Hear Brandon Flowers' New Song 'Paradise'

Big Big Train Expand 'Woodcut' Album

The Menzingers Stream New Album 'Everything I Ever Saw'

Hear Tesla's Rendition Of 'I Wish It Would Rain'