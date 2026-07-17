Watch In This Moment's 'Crawl' Video

In This Moment have released a music video for their new single "Crawl" and have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album, "Witch" on August 28th.
Atom Splitter shared the following announcement: "Crawl" seethes and surges in signature In This Moment style. Anchored by a gut-punching riff and seismic vocals courtesy of inimitable frontwoman Maria Brink, the song sets its hooks in, holds tight, and never lets go. It's worthy of obsessing over-like all of the group's best material over the years.
About the track, In This Moment, Brink offers, "'Crawl' is a reckoning - a reflection that those who dominate and cause pain will ultimately reap what they sow. As above, so below. The fall is inevitable. Bearing witness to the harm they inflict, the song declares that those who once stood tall will be brought to their knees."
Co-founder and guitarist Chris Howorth furthers, "'Crawl' is a visceral track that delivers the undeniable observation of powerful entities dominating and abusing the weaker and compromised masses - something that continues to repeat itself throughout human history. The song empowers and, at its core, is about standing up and fighting back."
However, it's just the beginning. Witch showcases every side of In This Moment: The fury, the femininity, and the fire. It's an 11-track opus that does not relent in intensity and introspection. However, the band didn't go it alone. This time around, the band tapped friends Dayseeker for "I Want To Believe,"; Kim Dracula for "Heretic,"; and Kat Von D for a cover of the Pink Floyd classic "Another Brick In The Wall."
"Witch is my declaration of inner transformation," states Brink. "It's about embracing the duality within - taking pain, persecution, and struggle - and alchemizing them into strength and power. The album reflects both ancient trials and my own journey - where being a 'witch' means being a creator, connected to the universe, manifesting my own reality."
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