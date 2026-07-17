Watch Stand Atlantic's 'LUCID' New Video

Australian alt-rockers Stand Atlantic have released a music video for their brand new single called "LUCID" and announced that they will be releasing their fifth studio album GODBREATH, on October 23rd .

The Syndicate provided these details: The news arrives as Stand Atlantic returns to the US this year for appearances at Vans Warped Tour 2026 in Long Beach, CA (July 25) and Orlando, FL (November 14-15).

The last decade together has seen Stand Atlantic shift perceptions, push boundaries and find new ways to make alternative music shimmer. A collection that feels wonderfully fierce and refreshingly free, GODBREATH sees the band venture into uncharted waters, yet they have never felt closer to home. Genuine feeling shines across the record - from the uncompromising, stream-of-consciousness songwriting of Bonnie Fraser, to the symbiotic musicianship captured in the live tracking of each recording. Littered with as many timeless and timely bangers, pulling as much from turn-of-the-century pop-rock vibrancy as modern day pop-punk bounce, it is a body of work seeing them audaciously step out of their comfort zones while connecting with their truest selves.

New single "LUCID" evolved toward the end of the album's writing process, when any pressures or pre-conceived notions about the project had been let go, and the band had come to dive head first into their emotions. From a bout of writer's fatigue this explosive track was born, its explorations of self-sabotage coming alive through heart-pounding drums, propelling rhythms and raw vocals. Where inner conflict and radical self-acceptance collide, we are truly "wide awake and lucid".

"This was a hard track to figure out. 'LUCID' was one of the last songs we wrote for this record and I was kind of done. I felt like I was running out of things to say that wouldn't feel super contrived. So I went plain and simple, I thought 'I'm not going to overthink this, let's go with what self-sabotage feels like', and explored that lyrically." - Bonnie Fraser, vocalist & songwriter GODBREATH was first teased earlier this year with the electrifying "Velcro" - opening the door to a fresh sonic and songwriting chapter with the band's first love song, built from magnetic attraction, emotional vulnerability and the addictive pull of wanting someone you can't stay away from. The track's more melodic foundations saw acclaim from Rolling Stone Australia, Kerrang!, BLUNT mag, Dork and more, plus debuted via a triple j Breakfast First Play. Simultaneously, the band set out on the UK/EU Slam Dunk Festival tour, alongside Good Charlotte, Knocked Loose, Sublime, and more.

Since forming in 2012, Stand Atlantic have become one of alternative music's fastest-rising international acts. Across four acclaimed studio albums - Skinny Dipping (2018), Pink Elephant (2020), f.e.a.r. (2022) and WAS HERE (2024) - the band has amassed more than 500 million streams worldwide. With each release, they have continued to prove why Kerrang! named them one of the "Hottest Rock Artists" in the world, earning Feature Album, #1 Most Played and Album of the Weekend honors across triple j, BBC Radio 1 and more, while charting on Billboard's genre charts, the UK's Top 200 and Australia's ARIA Top 10. Their ARIA Platinum-certified hit "Deathwish (feat. nothing,nowhere.)" has surpassed 57 million streams, while their triple j Like A Version cover of Juice WRLD's "Righteous" earned a place in the inaugural triple j Like A Version Hottest 100.

Stand Atlantic's electrifying live show has helped build a devoted global fanbase, selling out headline tours across North America, Europe, the UK and Australia. They've shared stages with Sum 41, MOD SUN, ONE OK ROCK, A Day To Remember, and I Prevail, while appearing at major festivals worldwide. This year they'll return to the U.S. for Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach and Orlando before joining Simple Plan for arena dates across the UK.

With GODBREATH arriving October 23, Stand Atlantic enters a bold new era-one that they'll bring to stages around the world including two US appearances at Vans Warped Tour this summer and fall.

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