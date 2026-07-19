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Metallica Rock 'Nothing Else Matters' In Dublin

Bruce Henne | 07-19-2026
Metallica Rock 'Nothing Else Matters' In Dublin

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1991 classic, "Nothing Else Matters", from a recent show in Dublin, Ireland. The group is also sharing video of a performance of the "72 Seasons" single, "If Darkness Had a Son", from the first of two shows in the city last month.

The third single from the group's self-titled album (aka "The Black Album") was featured during the band's June 19 date at the city's Aviva Stadium as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."

"Nothing Else Matters" was a top 10 single in more than a dozen territories while the album earned the band's first US No. 1 on its way to sales of more than 20 million copies in the region.

Watch both performances from Dublin here.

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