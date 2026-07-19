Metallica Rock 'Nothing Else Matters' In Dublin

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1991 classic, "Nothing Else Matters", from a recent show in Dublin, Ireland. The group is also sharing video of a performance of the "72 Seasons" single, "If Darkness Had a Son", from the first of two shows in the city last month.

The third single from the group's self-titled album (aka "The Black Album") was featured during the band's June 19 date at the city's Aviva Stadium as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."

"Nothing Else Matters" was a top 10 single in more than a dozen territories while the album earned the band's first US No. 1 on its way to sales of more than 20 million copies in the region.

Watch both performances from Dublin here.

Related Stories

Metallica's Robert Trujillo Reflects On Joining The Band With U2's Adam Clayton

Cliff Burton Museum Coming To The KnuckleBonz360 BackStage Experience

Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' In Budapest

Metallica Share 'The Memory Remains' From First Night In Budapest

News > Metallica

Share this article: