Robert Plant To Receive Americana Music Lifetime Achievement Award

(hennemusic) The Americana Music Association will present Robert Plant with the Association's Lifetime Achievement Award during the 25th Annual Americana Honors & Awards at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN on September 16.

Throughout his life, Plant has had an abiding love of roots music, both vintage and modern - of blues, folk, gospel, country and those tantalizing sounds that lie in between. Since first achieving worldwide acclaim as the lead singer of Led Zeppelin, his curiosity has continued to lead him across musical genres, including into the heart of American roots music: he is one of its most passionate advocates and celebrated interpreters.

Plant's groundbreaking collaborations with Alison Krauss and producer T Bone Burnett on 2007's Grammy Award-winning "Raising Sand" not only introduced millions of listeners to the depth and artistry of Americana music but also helped elevate the genre. This pivotal period led the Recording Academy to establish a Best Americana Album category.

Plant continued his exploration of American roots music with his collaborators Patty Griffin, Buddy Miller and others for 2010's "Band of Joy" and again on a second duet album with Krauss, 2021's "Raise the Roof."

More recently, on his 2025 record, "Saving Grace", and its follow up EP, "Saving Grace: All That Glitters..." he joined with singer Suzi Dian and a band of musical compatriots from near his home on the Welsh borders to record songs by Gillian Welch, Memphis Minnie and Blind Willie Johnson, Bob Moseley (Moby Grape), Martha Scanlan, Mimi Parker and Alan Sparhawk's Low, Sarah Siskind, and The Low Anthem, among other Americana gems, to much critical acclaim.

Get event ticket details and stream the "Saving Grace" track, "Higher Rock", here.

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