Yes Stream 'Sound Chaser' From 1976 Live At Roosevelt Stadium Concert

(hennemusic) Yes are streaming a performance of "Sound Chaser" from their newly-released set, "Yes: Live At Roosevelt Stadium, Jersey City, 17 June 1976." Issued in sync with the event's 50th anniversary, it is one of its most storied performances in the band's legendary history.

The event saw the formidable Relayer lineup of Yes - Jon Anderson, Steve Howe, Chris Squire, Alan White, and Patrick Moraz - perform in front of a capacity crowd at Roosevelt Stadium in Jersey City, NJ.

The recording finds the band at a creative peak during the "Solo Albums Tour." Following the success of "Relayer" (1974), the members spent 1975 recording five individual solo projects; this 1976 tour was the first time these new arrangements were integrated into the live set.

The performance balances full-band epics like "The Gates Of Delirium" and "Ritual" with staples like "Siberian Khatru" and "Heart Of The Sunrise." The set also features rare individual spotlights for Anderson's ethereal selections from Olias of Sunhillow and Moraz's rhythmic explorations from The Story of I, alongside Howe's acoustic signature, "Clap." The performance concludes with a rare rendition of "I'm Down," a high-energy classic originally by The Beatles.

The quintet was captured mid-tour during a live broadcast on New York's WNEW-FM. While the performance has remained one of the band's most popular bootlegs for decades, this release marks its first official appearance.

Get more details and stream "Sound Chaser" from the 1976 show here.

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