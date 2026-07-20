Crowbar Cancel Summer Tour Due To Kirk Windstein Health Issues

Crowbar have announced that they have been forced to cancel their summer tour of Europe because frontman Kirk Windstein is having issues with a synovial cyst on his spine.

Kirk had this to say, "As everybody knows, or most fans know, I had to perform sitting down last year during the Crowbar/Eyehategod U.S. tour and I have a bilateral synovial cyst on my spine that is beginning to flare up again and it's giving me a lot of problems.

To cut straight to the point, it's acting up and has been for a couple of weeks now, so I begin physical therapy tomorrow morning. Unfortunately, we have to cancel this upcoming European tour.

"I have been touring for 36 years, and I've never canceled a tour. But due to my physical health at this point, I'm unable to get on plane flights and ride in the van for two weeks and, you know, catch two flights home.

"So, I do apologize, and I understand y'all will be disappointed, understandably, but we're gonna do everything we can to make up these shows. We're not rescheduling the tour, but just to make up these cities next year when we're over in Europe with Crowbar.

"Thank you all for understanding and all the best."

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