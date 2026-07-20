Dropout Kings Honor Late Frontman Adam Ramey With 'Brace Yourself' Video

Dropout Kings pay tribute to their late frontman Adam Ramey with their brand new music video for the track "Brace Yourself" that features a mix of concert and home footage.

Atom Splitter sent over these details: Last year, trap metal progenitors Dropout Kings dropped Yokai, the final record featuring enigmatic frontman Adam Ramey following his untimely passing. After bringing together a career spanning lineup of Kings current and past, the band took this celebration of Ramey's life on the road to share with fans as everyone tried to heal from the shock.

Lauded by fans and critics alike, with Nu Metal Agenda stating that "the name Dropout Kings should be on more people's lips, no matter what the band's next move may be," Yokai proved to be a unifying force to a hurting community. Today, the band releases an official music video for the track "Brace Yourself."

A mixture of concert, home, and performance footage, the video tries to encapsulate all the wonderful aspects of Ramey's life as a member of the band, a member of a family, and a loving human being.

About the video, Dropout Kings state: "Music. Friendship. Purpose. For these reasons and many more, we come together as people. We find time to create, not just for ourselves, but in hopes it brings joy and inspiration to others. We struggle to express what we feel as we struggle in feeling it, pushing towards a light we aren't always sure is even there. Yet, the art has a way of compelling us to heal through the process of both sharing and listening. A way of making family out of strangers and dreams from suffering. New people we meet turn into old stories we tell as we grow closer together, becoming the best reminders of both where we came from and where we want to go. It's in this spirit that we ask you to look back with us at and share what made us who we are and our beloved King who started it all. Our brother, Adam Ramey. Brace Yourselves."

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