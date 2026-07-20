The Moody Blues In The Studio For 'Every Good Boy Deserves Favour' Anniversary

The 55th anniversary of The Moody Blues' "Every Good Boy Deserves Favour" album is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.

Redbeard shared this synopsis for the episode: Writing on AllMusic.com, unabashed Moody Blues partisan Bruce Eder says of their July 1971 release Every Good Boy Deserves Favour (quote), "The best-realized of their classic albums...for the last time with this lineup."

That is high praise indeed, seeing as Every Good Boy Deserves Favour was the Moodies' seventh album in a string of commercially and critically popular efforts, including Days of Future Passed, On the Threshold of a Dream, and A Question of Balance.

Singer/lead guitarist Justin Hayward, singer/bass player the late John Lodge, and drummer/band co-founder Graeme Edge (who passed away in November 2021 at the age of 80) take the occasion of Every Good Boy Deserves Favour to share, here In the Studio in my classic rock interviews, insights into some of the Moody Blues' best of those early years, including "The Story in Your Eyes", "Our Guessing Game", and "Emily's Song" from this UK #1 seller, #2 US.

Stream the episode here

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