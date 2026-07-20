Watch Pure Reason Revolution's 'Spin Like Fire' Video

Progressive alternative rockers Pure Reason Revolution have released a music video for their new song "Spin Like Fire", which is the lead single to their just announced new album 'Terrifying Angels', that is set to be released on September 25th.

From the official announcement: Following the somewhat gentler, moving themes of sorrow and transience guiding 2024's 'Coming up to Consciousness', the new sound is dark and potent, full of savage riffs, ominous soundscapes, and thrashing, grungy layers - melded, of course, with the band's signature transcendent harmonies. "The last record was more chill, so it just felt terribly natural to do something grittier, heavier and more aggressive," Courtney explains.

The core trio of Jon Courtney, Annicke Shireen & Ravi Kesavaram are joined by a cast of collaborators for the album, featuring old friends and new partners alike. The eponymous song was born out of a jam session in Portland, Oregon, with founding bandmate Greg Jong, who also co-wrote "Rumination Ruin".

Meanwhile "Haywire Heart" and "Hold Your Wrath" - respectively the shortest and longest tracks in PRR's discography - were both written alongside Paul Mullen, the alt-rock legend who fronted Losers and Yourcodenameis:milo. Finally, "Below Radiance" grew out of a section from a composition by Courtney's mentee Kenny Fitzgerald.

The album also features bass contributions from Mariusz Duda (Lunatic Soul) and Kristoffer Gildenlow, while mixing duties are once again handled by Bruce Soord of The Pineapple Thief.

The album (featuring artwork by Carl Glover), will be available as a Limited CD Digipak, Gatefold LP edition and as Digital Album. The full track-listing is below:

1. Spin Like Fire 03:31

2. Black-Arrow Acrobats 08:38

3. Haywire Heart 02:42

4. Terrifying Angels 12:26

5. Rumination Ruin 04:25

6. Below Radiance 03:34

7. Hold Your Wrath 14:45

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