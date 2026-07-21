Hatebreed Reveal 'Kill Count Increase' Video And Announce New Album

Hatebreed have released a music video for their brand new track "Kill Count Increase", which is the lead single from their forthcoming album "Fatal Pardox" that will arrive on November 6th.

Atom Splitter sent over these details: "'Kill Count Increase' is the lead track on Fatal Paradox and a perfect way of summing up our first album in six years from the start," Jasta states. "It's straightforward, in-your-face Hatebreed. Fast. Hard. It gets down to business and comes up for air two-and-a-half minutes later. The room and everyone in it gets wrecked and comes back wanting more."

Holding no punches, and taking no prisoners Fatal Paradox see the Connecticut-born juggernaut operating at full tilt, bludgeoning listeners with a barbarous blend of breakdowns, d-beats, and dogpiles. Whether it's the thrash stylings of "Kill Count Increase" or "Total Invincible," capital H hardcore excellence of "The Carrion Choir" and "Truth Is A Lion," rage remains the unifying spark to blow the keg in glorious flashes of violence.

FATAL PARADOX TRACK LISTING:

"Kill Count Increase"

"The Carrion Choir"

"Decisions Become Destinies"

"Total Invincible"

"Fatal Paradox"

"Still A Threat"

"Sacrifice Season" (Feat. John Tardy)

"Truth Is A Lion"

"Make The Demons Obey"

"None Left To Save"

"Poison Planet"

Related Stories

Hatebreed Ink With BLKIIBLK RECORDS For Zeuss Produced Album Release

Hatebreed Unleash New Song 'Make The Demons Obey'

Hatebreed's Wayne Lozinak Have Surgery To Remove Brain Tumor Next Month

Hatebreed's Wayne Lozinak To Undergo Brain Surgery

News > Hatebreed