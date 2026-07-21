Hear Chiodos First New Song In Over A Decade 'TAPDAT'

Chiodos have shared a music video for their first new song in over a decade entitled "TAPDAT", which is also the first music to be released under their brand new deal with SharpTone Records
Frontman Craig Owens had this to say about the brand new song and the band's return, "There is still so much work to be done to build out the world of Chiodos. TAPDAT is the first step in that direction.
"Its return to our ethos is what drew me back to creating with this band, and you can feel it throughout every minute of the song. An unapologetic, experimental ride that pulls you in every step of the way.
"As for the future of Chiodos, I'm surrounded by incredible talent. We are stronger, more focused than ever and eager to continue the story I've been waiting 12 years to tell."
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