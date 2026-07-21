Hear ME.'s New Song 'Sun Poison'

Taking Back Sunday offshoot ME. Have shared a new track called "Sun Poison", which is the third taste from their forthcoming debut album "All Good Things" that arrives this Friday, July 24th.

Here is the announcement: "There are no shortcuts to healing." That's the central realization at the heart of "Sun Poison", explores the contrast between the happiness we're taught to chase and the emotions we often carry beneath the surface," the band says. "It's about accepting uncertainty and finding the strength to keep moving forward even when the path ahead isn't clear."

While many of ME.'s songs begin with a guitar idea from either Mark O'Connell or Eddie Reyes, "Sun Poison" took a completely different path. O'Connell arrived at the studio with a simple challenge: start with the drums and let the song reveal itself from there.

After recording the drum tracks, O'Connell asked Reyes to write and record two guitar riffs to a specific tempo before Reyes headed back to Ohio. From there, O'Connell and producer Chris Bittner (Coheed And Cambria, Straylight Run, Meshell Ndegeocello), spent the remaining sessions piecing the song together, shaping the arrangement from the ground up. By the time the instrumental was finished, it felt expansive and complete musically, but there was still no roadmap for the vocal melodies. That challenge ultimately fell to vocalist/guitarist Mike Jansen.

Working from the finished instrumental, Jansen crafted melodies and lyrics that transformed the experiment into one of the album's defining moments. The result is a song that not only pushes the band creatively but perfectly embodies the spirit of ALL GOOD THINGS: taking risks, trusting one another, and discovering something unexpected in the process.

To celebrate the release of ALL GOOD THINGS, ME. will headline an album release show on July 23 at Amityville Music Hall (198 Broadway Amityville, NY 11701), giving fans the first opportunity to experience the new songs live just one day before the album officially arrives.

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