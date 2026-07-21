Trivium Announce North American Headline Tour

Trivium have announced that they will be returning to the road this fall with a brand new North American headline tour that will feature support from In Flames, Orbit Culture, Fit for an Autopsy, and Frozen Soul.

The trek is set to kick off on November 5th in St. Petersburg, Florida at Jannus Live and will wrap up on December 19th in Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore and will include the debut of new music from the band.

They had this to say, "This fall's Trivium tour is a huge one for us. The lineup is stacked from top to bottom, and we're honored to have special guests In Flames, who not only influenced our early years but continue to prove time and again why they're one of the greatest metal bands of all time.

"With Orbit Culture, Fit For An Autopsy, and Frozen Soul rounding out the bill, we can't wait to get out there, kick off this next era of Trivium with Rudi behind the kit, and give you a taste of the new music we've been working on. We'll see you soon!"

Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public this Friday, July 24 at 10am local time and pre-sales began this morning. See the dates below:

11/5 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

11/6 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

11/7 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall

11/8 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

11/10 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

11/11 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

11/12 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

11/14 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

11/15 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

11/17 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

11/18 - Toronto, ON - GCT Theatre

11/20 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

11/21 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

11/22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

11/24 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

11/25 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory at The District

11/27 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

11/28 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

11/29 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

12/2 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

12/3 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl

12/4 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

12/5 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

12/7 - Penticton, BC - Penticton Trade & Convention Centre

12/8 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

12/9 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

12/11 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort - Grand Theatre

12/13 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

12/15 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theatre

12/16 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse

12/18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Citizen's Live at The Wylie

12/19 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

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