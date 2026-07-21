Trivium Announce North American Headline Tour

Trivium have announced that they will be returning to the road this fall with a brand new North American headline tour that will feature support from In Flames, Orbit Culture, Fit for an Autopsy, and Frozen Soul.
The trek is set to kick off on November 5th in St. Petersburg, Florida at Jannus Live and will wrap up on December 19th in Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore and will include the debut of new music from the band.
They had this to say, "This fall's Trivium tour is a huge one for us. The lineup is stacked from top to bottom, and we're honored to have special guests In Flames, who not only influenced our early years but continue to prove time and again why they're one of the greatest metal bands of all time.
"With Orbit Culture, Fit For An Autopsy, and Frozen Soul rounding out the bill, we can't wait to get out there, kick off this next era of Trivium with Rudi behind the kit, and give you a taste of the new music we've been working on. We'll see you soon!"
Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public this Friday, July 24 at 10am local time and pre-sales began this morning. See the dates below:
11/5 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
11/6 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
11/7 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall
11/8 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
11/10 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
11/11 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
11/12 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
11/14 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
11/15 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
11/17 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
11/18 - Toronto, ON - GCT Theatre
11/20 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
11/21 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom
11/22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
11/24 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle
11/25 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory at The District
11/27 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port
11/28 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
11/29 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
12/2 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
12/3 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl
12/4 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater
12/5 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
12/7 - Penticton, BC - Penticton Trade & Convention Centre
12/8 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
12/9 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
12/11 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort - Grand Theatre
12/13 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
12/15 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theatre
12/16 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse
12/18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Citizen's Live at The Wylie
12/19 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
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