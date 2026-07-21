Watch Wednesday 13 Rock 'I Want You Dead'

Wednesday 13 have premiered a live video for their song "I Want You Dead". The recording from their forthcoming live album, "Un-Alive from Pol'and'Rock 2025" that is set be hit stores on September 25th.

Wednesday had this to say about the new visual, "'I Want You Dead' is another classic track and fan favorite from the debut album. This song has remained a staple in our live show and always gets the audience screaming.

Over the years many Wednesday 13 song titles have been influenced by movies, bands, and pop culture and this song is no different. The title was a play on Cheap Trick's 'I want you to want me', as if it were written about a graveyard romance. Listen to it now Loud, and Un-Alive from Pol'and'Rock!!"

Related Stories

Wednesday 13 Unleash Live Video For 'Look What The Bats Dragged In'

Wednesday 13 Announces 'Un-Alive From Pol'and'rock 2025' Album

Russell Dickerson Rocks Sold Out Red Rocks Debut

Lord Of The Lost Recruit Wednesday 13 For 'I Hate People'

News > Wednesday 13