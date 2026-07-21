Watch Wednesday 13 Rock 'I Want You Dead'

Wednesday 13 have premiered a live video for their song "I Want You Dead". The recording from their forthcoming live album, "Un-Alive from Pol'and'Rock 2025" that is set be hit stores on September 25th.
Wednesday had this to say about the new visual, "'I Want You Dead' is another classic track and fan favorite from the debut album. This song has remained a staple in our live show and always gets the audience screaming.
Over the years many Wednesday 13 song titles have been influenced by movies, bands, and pop culture and this song is no different. The title was a play on Cheap Trick's 'I want you to want me', as if it were written about a graveyard romance. Listen to it now Loud, and Un-Alive from Pol'and'Rock!!"
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