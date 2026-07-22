Afterlife Reveal 'Empty' Video To Announce New Album

Afterlife have shared a music video for their new single "Empty" and announced that they will be releasing their new album "The Pain That Shapes Us" on November 6th.
"'Empty' navigates the reality of a devastating heartbreak, exploring the weight of emotional emptiness and mental exhaustion," says Tyler Levenson. "For me, it's one of the most vulnerable songs on the album, born from a collection of unfortunate experiences woven into one tragic outcome. The emotional honesty guided not only the lyrics but also the sound of the track. During this song's creation, we wanted the atmosphere to match the moodiness of the lyrics, allowing us to create a unique sonic landscape, setting the song apart on the album... When writing this song, I knew that the only way to truly express the song's emotions was through singing them, making 'Empty' the first Afterlife track without screaming or rapping."
The album is a critical creation for the band. "The Pain That Shapes Us is the album that the band needed to write," Levenson says. "We pulled the curtain back more than ever, revealing the rawest, most honest, and vulnerable sides of who we are as a group and what we've been through. It's a reminder that our struggles, while painful, are also what makes us who we are."
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