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Your Friend, Death Mix Things Up With 'As Good As Dead'

07-23-2026
Your Friend, Death Mix Things Up With 'As Good As Dead'

Canadian alt-rockers Your Friend, Death are sharing their jazzier side with the release of their new single "As Good As Dead" which is now available on major streaming platforms.

We were sent these details: "As Good As Dead" showcases the diversity in the band's songwriting, featuring a New Orleans jazz-style twist to their usual alt rock sound. Boasting a total of nine musicians collaborating on the track, "As Good As Dead" is the band's most ambitious release to date.

"I've been in love with New Orleans for a while; the music, the history, and the culture," says band member Ryan Boyer. "It's always been on my bucket list to write a New Orleans jazz-inspired song."

Lyrically, the song offers a melancholy story, with a destructively romantic twist. "I wrote this song with the idea about a couple that are aware that they are no good for one another but can't seem to quit each other," says Ryan.

Stream the track here

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