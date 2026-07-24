Singled Out: Bay Simpson's Summertime Classics

Muscle Shoals rocker Bay Simpson (The Voice) has released his brand new single "Summertime Classics" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"Summertime Classics" started with a simple idea: everybody has those songs that instantly take them back to a specific moment in their life. You hear the first few notes and suddenly you're seventeen again, driving with the windows down, thinking about someone you haven't seen in years, or remembering a summer that somehow feels like it happened yesterday. I've always loved how music can do that, and I wanted to write a song that celebrated those memories instead of just talking about them.

Growing up in Muscle Shoals, I was surrounded by classic records and artists who made timeless music. Those songs were always playing somewhere, and they've had a huge influence on the way I write today. That's why I wanted to reference artists like Sublime and songs like "Jet Airliner." It wasn't about name-dropping-it was about paying respect to the records that shaped me while telling a story about two people whose relationship becomes tied to the soundtrack of one unforgettable summer. The comparison between legendary songs and legendary memories just felt natural.

When we finished writing it with Logan Platt, Chris Miller, and Landon Sears, I knew we had something special. It feels nostalgic, but it also feels current because everyone has their own version of a summertime classic. My hope is that people hear this song and think about their own memories instead of mine. Maybe it reminds them of their first love, their first road trip, or that one summer they'll never forget. And who knows-maybe one day "Summertime Classics" will become somebody else's summertime classic.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

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