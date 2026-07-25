Metallica Share Dublin Performance Of 'Whiskey In The Jar'

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of the traditional Irish folk song, "Whiskey In The Jar", from the second of two nights in Dublin, Ireland.

The classic was featured during the band's June 21 date at the city's Aviva Stadium as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."

Originally translated into a rock version by Thin Lizzy in 1972, Metallica later recorded "Whiskey In The Jar" for its 1998 covers album, "Garage Inc."

The project hit No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 album chart, while going on to sell 5 million copies in the region.

Metallica recently completed a summer series of dates across Europe and will next be seen hosting its Life Burns Faster Sphere Las Vegas residency in the fall.

The group is also sharing video of a performance of the "72 Seasons" single, "Screaming Suicide", from the second of two shows in the city last month.

Watch both performances from Dublin here.

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