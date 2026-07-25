Sick Of It All's Lou Koller Dead At 59 After Cancer Fight

Sick Of It All shared the sad news that frontman Lou Koller has passed away on Friday, July 24th. The NYC Hardcore legend was 59 years old and passed after a battle with cancer.

The band shared, "It's with unbelievable sadness that we announce to our worldwide hardcore family the passing of our brother Lou Koller. The level of loss that we feel at this time is overwhelming.

"This year would have marked Sick of it All's 40th anniversary as a band, and Lou's camaraderie, commitment and enthusiasm were always steadfast throughout the years. We have lost a beloved friend and an iconic frontman.

"Lou had the power to raise everyone's spirits at our shows with a smile and a sarcastic comment, and he won people over wherever we played, from every culture and every corner of the world.

At this time of intense grief, we must again acknowledge the great help and support offered by everyone who donated to Lou's medical fund. You all helped Lou feel very special and very loved as he battled away these last two years. His battle is over now and he can finally rest. Hopefully he can somehow still see and feel the beautiful, positive mark he left on the world."

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