Singled Out: Love Like Enemies' Overgrowth/Competition

Love Like Enemies recently released their new single "Overgrowth/Competition" and to celebrate we asked Kalup Gallegos to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"Overgrowth/Competition" is a metalcore anthem about facing opposition head-on and putting it in its place. The voice of self-doubt is often the only thing standing between you and victory. The chants and group vocals throughout the song reflect a shared longing for change, reminding us that alongside the people we love and trust, we can move mountains.

I wrote this song when I was 15 years old. I'm 32 now, and revisiting it feels like stepping through a major chapter of my life. I've always written music because I love it. It's never been about anything other than passion and expression. Along the way, I've experienced my share of trials and tribulations, but those experiences only reinforced why I create. With this song, we want to encourage others to stand up for what they believe in and never lose sight of what drives them.

Pick up an instrument. Create something. Chase whatever you're passionate about. That's the message we've lived ourselves. Meeting Nathan, Jovan, and Javi changed my perspective in ways I never expected. Their friendship and shared vision brought everything into focus and reminded me that the journey is just as important as the destination. Follow your dreams, and do not let anyone convince you they are not worth pursuing. Real happiness comes from surrounding yourself with people who inspire you, support you, and push you to become the best version of yourself. Keep choosing love, even when the world feels dark. As much as society can pressure us to conform, it is important to stay creative, stay artistic, and never stop expressing yourself. Read. Write. Tell stories, even make-believe ones, because they have the power to bring joy, wonder, and hope to others. Create. Invent. Keep your fire burning.

The title "Overgrowth/Competition" comes from a phenomenon in nature where one organism slowly grows over another, cutting it off from the light, space, or nourishment it needs to survive.

I connected with that idea because it felt like a metaphor for what can happen in our own lives.

Sometimes it's not one dramatic moment that changes us; it is the slow accumulation of fear, grief, expectations, relationships, or even our own thoughts that quietly overgrow the parts of us that once felt alive. Before we realize it, we have been living in the shadow of something that slowly took up all the room. This song is about recognizing that kind of quiet takeover, the invisible ways we lose ourselves, and what it feels like to search for the light again after being buried beneath something that kept growing.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

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