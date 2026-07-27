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Def Leppard Hit Sweden And Finland On Behind The Tour 2026 Series

Bruce Henne | 07-27-2026
Def Leppard Hit Sweden And Finland On Behind The Tour 2026 Series

(hennemusic) Def Leppard is sharing the sixth episode of its Behind The Tour 2026 video series. The latest footage sees the band "rehearse in Germany, play a stunning show in Rättvik, Sweden and head to Helsinki, Finland for a day off."

The UK rockers played these shows in June as they resumed the world tour for a summer trek across Europe and the UK until the end of July.

Def Leppard will then play concert dates in Mexico and South America starting in October; the fall series will see the them play a standalone show in Hollywood, FL before being joined by Extreme for Mexican and South American events.

Stream video from Sweden and Finland here.

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