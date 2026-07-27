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Metallica Rock 'Enter Sandman' In Glasgow

Bruce Henne | 07-27-2026
Metallica Rock 'Enter Sandman' In Glasgow

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1991 classic, "Enter Sandman", from a recent show in Glasgow, Scotland. The lead single from the group's self-titled album (aka "The Black Album") was featured during the band's June 25 show at the city's Hampden Park as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."

Upon its original release, "Enter Sandman" delivered Metallica its first US Top 20 single while the album earned the band's first US No. 1 on its way to sales of more than 20 million copies in the region.

The band recently completed a summer series of dates across Europe and will next be seen hosting its Life Burns Faster Sphere Las Vegas residency in the fall.

Metallica is also sharing video of a performance of the "Kill 'Em All" classic, "Hit The Lights", from the event.

Watch both performances from Glasgow here.

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