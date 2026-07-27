Monolord Share 'Iodine' Video Ahead Of U.S. Summer Tour

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Monolord, who return to the U.S. in late August, have released a live video for the song "Iodine" from their recently released album, Neverending. The video captures one of the band's first performances supporting the Sylvia Massy-produced album, intercut with behind-the-scenes footage from their hometown show in Gothenburg.

"Iodine" was inspired by 70s rock epics like Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird," The Eagles' "Hotel California," and Led Zeppelin's "No Quarter." "Even though it's maybe not musically similar, I think the vibe is similar," Thomas Jäger says. "And the opening riff is my tribute to Yob, because I've always really liked Mike [Scheidt]'s guitar playing. He does all these weird chords where his fingers are all over the fretboard at the same time. It's for sure my favorite song on the album."

Neverending has earned widespread acclaim, with Bandcamp naming it their "Album of the Day" upon release, Consequence declaring it "magical," Revolver dubbing it "glorious" and New Noise saying the collection is "Monolord at the height of their powers."

To create Neverending, Monolord traveled to Ashland, Oregon to record with legendary producer Massy (Tool, System of a Down, and Johnny Cash). The collaboration began when Massy asked vocalist/guitarist Thomas Jäger to send everything the band had ever written. "She asked me to send her everything we had-not just songs written for the album, but every stray riff and idea," he says. "I even sent her stuff I'd written ten years ago. She listened to all of it and sent us a list of what she wanted to work on." The band rehearsed 12 songs, recorded 11, and ultimately selected eight for Neverending. The result is an album that expands the band's sound without sacrificing the weight and creativity that define Monolord.

Monolord U.S. tour dates:

August 27 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall

August 28 Louisville, KY Portal

August 29 Atlanta, GA Garden Club

August 30 Asheville, NC Eulogy

August 31 Columbia, SC New Brookland Tavern

September 2 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

September 3 Brooklyn, NY Elsewhere

September 4 Montague, MA RPM Fest

September 5 Baltimore, MD Labor Daze

September 6 Cookeville, TN Muddy Roots Festival

September 8 Columbus, OH Ace of Cups

September 9 Detroit, MI Sanctuary

September 10 Indianapolis, IN Black Circle

September 12 Austin, TX Levitation Festival

Khemmis opens on all U.S. headlining dates

European tour dates:

July 30 Ghimbav, RO Rockstadt Extreme Festival

August 7 Kortrijk, BE Alcatraz Festival

October 6 Hamburg, DE Bahnhof Pauli

October 7 Haarlem, NL Patronaat

October 8 Eindhoven, NL Effenaar

October 9 Sint-Niklaas, BE De Casino

October 10 Paris, FR La Maroquinerie

October 11 Nantes, FR Le Ferrailleur

October 12 Toulouse, FR Le Rex

October 13 Lyon, FR Jack Jack

October 14 Aarau, CH KIFF

October 15 Munich, DE Backstage

October 16 Osnabruck, DE Bastard Club

October 17 Cologne, DE Gebaude 9

November 4 Copenhagen, DK Stengade

November 5 Berlin, DE Columbia Theater

November 6 Dresden, DE Beatpol

November 7 Warsaw, PL Hydrozagadka

November 8 Krakow, PL Hype Park

November 9 Brno, CZ Kabinet Muz

November 10 Budapest, HU Durer Kert

November 11 Vienna, AT Arena

November 12 Zagreb, HR Vintage Industrial Bar

November 13 Milan, IT Legend

November 14 Bologna, IT FreakOut

November 15 Karlsruhe, DE P8

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