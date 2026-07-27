Monolord Share 'Iodine' Video Ahead Of U.S. Summer Tour

Monolord, who return to the U.S. in late August, have released a live video for the song "Iodine" from their recently released album, Neverending. The video captures one of the band's first performances supporting the Sylvia Massy-produced album, intercut with behind-the-scenes footage from their hometown show in Gothenburg.
"Iodine" was inspired by 70s rock epics like Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird," The Eagles' "Hotel California," and Led Zeppelin's "No Quarter." "Even though it's maybe not musically similar, I think the vibe is similar," Thomas Jäger says. "And the opening riff is my tribute to Yob, because I've always really liked Mike [Scheidt]'s guitar playing. He does all these weird chords where his fingers are all over the fretboard at the same time. It's for sure my favorite song on the album."
Neverending has earned widespread acclaim, with Bandcamp naming it their "Album of the Day" upon release, Consequence declaring it "magical," Revolver dubbing it "glorious" and New Noise saying the collection is "Monolord at the height of their powers."
To create Neverending, Monolord traveled to Ashland, Oregon to record with legendary producer Massy (Tool, System of a Down, and Johnny Cash). The collaboration began when Massy asked vocalist/guitarist Thomas Jäger to send everything the band had ever written. "She asked me to send her everything we had-not just songs written for the album, but every stray riff and idea," he says. "I even sent her stuff I'd written ten years ago. She listened to all of it and sent us a list of what she wanted to work on." The band rehearsed 12 songs, recorded 11, and ultimately selected eight for Neverending. The result is an album that expands the band's sound without sacrificing the weight and creativity that define Monolord.
Monolord U.S. tour dates:
August 27 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall
August 28 Louisville, KY Portal
August 29 Atlanta, GA Garden Club
August 30 Asheville, NC Eulogy
August 31 Columbia, SC New Brookland Tavern
September 2 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts
September 3 Brooklyn, NY Elsewhere
September 4 Montague, MA RPM Fest
September 5 Baltimore, MD Labor Daze
September 6 Cookeville, TN Muddy Roots Festival
September 8 Columbus, OH Ace of Cups
September 9 Detroit, MI Sanctuary
September 10 Indianapolis, IN Black Circle
September 12 Austin, TX Levitation Festival
Khemmis opens on all U.S. headlining dates
European tour dates:
July 30 Ghimbav, RO Rockstadt Extreme Festival
August 7 Kortrijk, BE Alcatraz Festival
October 6 Hamburg, DE Bahnhof Pauli
October 7 Haarlem, NL Patronaat
October 8 Eindhoven, NL Effenaar
October 9 Sint-Niklaas, BE De Casino
October 10 Paris, FR La Maroquinerie
October 11 Nantes, FR Le Ferrailleur
October 12 Toulouse, FR Le Rex
October 13 Lyon, FR Jack Jack
October 14 Aarau, CH KIFF
October 15 Munich, DE Backstage
October 16 Osnabruck, DE Bastard Club
October 17 Cologne, DE Gebaude 9
November 4 Copenhagen, DK Stengade
November 5 Berlin, DE Columbia Theater
November 6 Dresden, DE Beatpol
November 7 Warsaw, PL Hydrozagadka
November 8 Krakow, PL Hype Park
November 9 Brno, CZ Kabinet Muz
November 10 Budapest, HU Durer Kert
November 11 Vienna, AT Arena
November 12 Zagreb, HR Vintage Industrial Bar
November 13 Milan, IT Legend
November 14 Bologna, IT FreakOut
November 15 Karlsruhe, DE P8
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