Bret Michaels Recovering From Emergency Surgery

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Poison frontman Bret Michaels has been ordered off the road by his doctors in order to recovery from emergency complicated obstructing kidney stone surgery, his camp has announced.

Here is the statement: Michaels, currently on his Live & Amplified World Tour, experienced severe kidney pain following his recent performance honoring our military heroes and their families at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane, Washington. On Sunday, July 19, Bret was subsequently diagnosed with a complicated obstructing kidney stone requiring immediate surgery.

Stated Dr. Abby Borhan, "Bret's physician, a ureteral stent was successfully placed during the procedure and remains in situ. Due to the nature of Michaels' post-operative condition and underlying health factors (diabetes, lower back compression fracture), he is restricted from performing for the next 3 to 4 weeks and only prescribed light physical activity as part of his recovery. A ureteral stent causes significant internal friction, constant physical discomfort, and localized inflammation. The physical demands of Bret's high-intensity live performances exacerbate these symptoms. Strenuous physical exertion carries a high risk of intense pain spikes, gross hematuria, and acute stent displacement, which would require immediate medical intervention.

"Michaels' recovery is also complicated by his lifelong Type 1 Diabetes. Although I understand Bret's determination to play through the pain, I explained that because Type 1 Diabetes inherently compromises the immune system and impairs healing, he faces an exceptionally high risk of contracting a serious UTI or developing urosepsis, a blood infection, until the stent is removed." Dr. Borhan continues, "the demanding nature of a high-intensity tour schedule makes it impossible to maintain the sterile environments, strict hydration schedules, frequent rest, and precise blood glucose management required for his safe recovery. He must strictly refrain from all live performances until we re-evaluate his condition in 3 to 4 weeks to determine when he can safely resume touring."

Stated Michaels, "I'm forever grateful for the amazing medical treatment and ongoing medical attention throughout my personal life and career, and truly grateful for family, friends, fans, band, crew and promoters for their understanding and, if all goes well, will hit the road late August back to delivering 1000% energy, intensity and truly nothing but a good time."

Michaels, the Bret Michaels Band and his entire team sincerely appreciate the understanding, prayers and incredible support from family, friends and fans around the world. Updates regarding rescheduled performances and his return to the Live & Amplified World Tour will be shared as soon as they become available.

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