Hear Loki's Folly's New Song 'Midnight Mystery'

Minneapolis-based indie-punk trio Loki's Folly have released their brand new song "Midnight Mystery", which is the follow-up to their previous single ""Retribution."
Reybee shared these details: "'Midnight Mystery' is a song about guilt and anxiety and trying to cope with those feelings," says Annie Kuchenmeister, guitarist and singer for Loki's Folly, the Minneapolis-based indie-punk trio made up of sisters Annie (25), Nissa (20) and brother Oskar (15).
Driven by the band's signature blend of propulsive guitars, melodic urgency, and emotionally charged songwriting, "Midnight Mystery" continues the band's gift for transforming deeply personal experiences into something universally relatable. "I think everyone can relate to the feeling of not being able to fall asleep as all your mistakes and missed opportunities flood your brain," she adds. Rather than offering easy answers for this conscious insomnia, the song embraces vulnerability, finding catharsis in confession and hope in self-acceptance.
The new single is a haunting meditation that captures the familiar experience of crippling thoughts creating a sleepless night. With lyrics "And I let you take the hit, for the emotions that I hid / And I could really use some saving, I'm not supposed to want it, but I really think I need it," the song asks the universe for forgiveness and lays those anxieties bare in hopes of being freed from the never-ending cycle of doubts. "It is an attempt to own up to and admit faults and allow them to exist and move on from them," Annie says.
With "Midnight Mystery," Loki's Folly continues to evolve-not by abandoning the emotional intensity that first defined them, but by digging even deeper into it. The result is one of their most intimate songs yet: a restless late-night confession that acknowledges our mistakes, seeks forgiveness, and reminds listeners that even our darkest thoughts lose some of their power once they're spoken aloud.
Quick Flicks: Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer
Live: Benson Boone's Wanted Man Tour
Cruise News: Monsters of Rock Cruise 2027
Caught In The Act: Lit and Sponge
Live: Lou Gramm Rocks The Arcada Theatre
Bret Michaels Recovering From Emergency Surgery
Prince's 'Purple Rain' Coming To Broadway
Silverstein And Story Of The Year Announce Camp Screamo 2 Tour
Watch Frozen Crown's 'Reborn' Video
Danzig's 'Deth Red Sabaoth' Set For Special Reissue
Hear T.S.O.L. frontman Jack Grisham's 'Pain Goes Around'
Hear King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard's 'Alien Metal'
Sisters Celebrate UK Tour With New Single 'Guerrilla'
Hear Loki's Folly's New Song 'Midnight Mystery'
Singled Out: Jayne Denham's Angel Of Mercy
Avenged Sevenfold and Good Charlotte Recap North American Tour Launch
The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Pumpkinpalooza Festivities