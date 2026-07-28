Hear Loki's Folly's New Song 'Midnight Mystery'

Minneapolis-based indie-punk trio Loki's Folly have released their brand new song "Midnight Mystery", which is the follow-up to their previous single ""Retribution."

Reybee shared these details: "'Midnight Mystery' is a song about guilt and anxiety and trying to cope with those feelings," says Annie Kuchenmeister, guitarist and singer for Loki's Folly, the Minneapolis-based indie-punk trio made up of sisters Annie (25), Nissa (20) and brother Oskar (15).

Driven by the band's signature blend of propulsive guitars, melodic urgency, and emotionally charged songwriting, "Midnight Mystery" continues the band's gift for transforming deeply personal experiences into something universally relatable. "I think everyone can relate to the feeling of not being able to fall asleep as all your mistakes and missed opportunities flood your brain," she adds. Rather than offering easy answers for this conscious insomnia, the song embraces vulnerability, finding catharsis in confession and hope in self-acceptance.

The new single is a haunting meditation that captures the familiar experience of crippling thoughts creating a sleepless night. With lyrics "And I let you take the hit, for the emotions that I hid / And I could really use some saving, I'm not supposed to want it, but I really think I need it," the song asks the universe for forgiveness and lays those anxieties bare in hopes of being freed from the never-ending cycle of doubts. "It is an attempt to own up to and admit faults and allow them to exist and move on from them," Annie says.

With "Midnight Mystery," Loki's Folly continues to evolve-not by abandoning the emotional intensity that first defined them, but by digging even deeper into it. The result is one of their most intimate songs yet: a restless late-night confession that acknowledges our mistakes, seeks forgiveness, and reminds listeners that even our darkest thoughts lose some of their power once they're spoken aloud.

Related Stories

News > Loki's Folly