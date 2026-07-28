.

Prince's 'Purple Rain' Coming To Broadway

07-28-2026
Prince's 'Purple Rain' Coming To Broadway

Prince's iconic "Purple Rain" will be coming to Broadway next year with previews to launch on March 12th. Organizers have shared the following details via the production's official website:

Experience Prince's legacy live on stage at Broadway's Majestic Theatre in Purple Rain, the electrifying new musical based on the Grammy-winning album and Oscar-winning film, featuring over 20 of his iconic hits, including "When Doves Cry," "I Would Die 4 U," "Take Me with U," and "The Beautiful Ones."

Minneapolis, 1984. A new era of music television is creating overnight stars. A magnetic young performer known as "The Kid" seems like the perfect frontman to lead his bandmates to stardom. But when his past threatens everything he's built, he'll have to sing his way out of the darkness and into the spotlight where he belongs.

A visionary creative team reimagines Prince's extraordinary world for the stage, with direction by Tony-nominated director Saheem Ali (Buena Vista Social Club), acclaimed librettist and screenwriter Peter Duchan (Dogfight), Emmy-winning choreographer Ebony Williams (Sneakerella, additional choreography for the Renaissance World Tour), a music team led by Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb (MJ the Musical), and longtime Prince collaborators and bandmates Bobby Z and Morris Hayes as Prince music advisors.

Tickets will be available Online Beginning September 2026, at PurpleRainBroadway.com.

Related Stories
Prince's 'Purple Rain' Coming To Broadway

Prince Celebration Week Declared In Minneapolis

Prince Celebration Unveils Details For 10th Anniversary Event

Lords Of Acid & Princess Superstar Deliver 'Karaoke Superstar'

Hear Melanie Martinez's Sardonic New Single 'Disney Princess'

News > Prince

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day in Reports

Day in Rock

Day in Country

Day in Pop

Reviews

Quick Flicks: Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer

Live: Benson Boone's Wanted Man Tour

Cruise News: Monsters of Rock Cruise 2027

Caught In The Act: Lit and Sponge

Live: Lou Gramm Rocks The Arcada Theatre

Latest News

Bret Michaels Recovering From Emergency Surgery

Prince's 'Purple Rain' Coming To Broadway

Silverstein And Story Of The Year Announce Camp Screamo 2 Tour

Watch Frozen Crown's 'Reborn' Video

Danzig's 'Deth Red Sabaoth' Set For Special Reissue

Hear T.S.O.L. frontman Jack Grisham's 'Pain Goes Around'

Hear King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard's 'Alien Metal'

Sisters Celebrate UK Tour With New Single 'Guerrilla'

Hear Loki's Folly's New Song 'Midnight Mystery'

Singled Out: Jayne Denham's Angel Of Mercy

Avenged Sevenfold and Good Charlotte Recap North American Tour Launch

The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Pumpkinpalooza Festivities