Prince's 'Purple Rain' Coming To Broadway

Prince's iconic "Purple Rain" will be coming to Broadway next year with previews to launch on March 12th. Organizers have shared the following details via the production's official website:

Experience Prince's legacy live on stage at Broadway's Majestic Theatre in Purple Rain, the electrifying new musical based on the Grammy-winning album and Oscar-winning film, featuring over 20 of his iconic hits, including "When Doves Cry," "I Would Die 4 U," "Take Me with U," and "The Beautiful Ones."

Minneapolis, 1984. A new era of music television is creating overnight stars. A magnetic young performer known as "The Kid" seems like the perfect frontman to lead his bandmates to stardom. But when his past threatens everything he's built, he'll have to sing his way out of the darkness and into the spotlight where he belongs.

A visionary creative team reimagines Prince's extraordinary world for the stage, with direction by Tony-nominated director Saheem Ali (Buena Vista Social Club), acclaimed librettist and screenwriter Peter Duchan (Dogfight), Emmy-winning choreographer Ebony Williams (Sneakerella, additional choreography for the Renaissance World Tour), a music team led by Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb (MJ the Musical), and longtime Prince collaborators and bandmates Bobby Z and Morris Hayes as Prince music advisors.

Tickets will be available Online Beginning September 2026, at PurpleRainBroadway.com.

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