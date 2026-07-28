Singled Out: Jayne Denham's Angel Of Mercy

Seven-time Golden Guitar nominee Jayne Denham teamed with Marti Frederiksen (Aerosmith, Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Ozzy) for her new anthem "Angel Of Mercy", and to celebrate we asked Jayne to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

When we started writing "Angel of Mercy," we didn't set out to write my story. Marti Frederiksen, Kylie Sackley, and I came into the room with the idea of writing about someone who was in a dark place-someone searching for hope, strength, and a way forward. We had the title first, and as the song began to take shape, something unexpected happened. The words started becoming more personal, and before we knew it, we were writing about a chapter of my own life.

"Angel of Mercy" comes from one of the darkest periods I've experienced. It reflects that moment when you reach a place where you have to admit you need help, where you realize you can't carry everything on your own. For me, that came during my divorce. I had always been someone who pushed forward, but emotionally, I reached a point where I needed an angel of mercy to help pull me out of that place. The song isn't about staying in the darkness, it's about finding the courage to walk through it and believing there is something better on the other side.

Working with Marti Frederiksen on this song was a transformative experience. Marti has an incredible ability to bring out the truth in a performance, and he challenged me to dig deeper vocally and emotionally than I ever had before. Finding the right key wasn't just about hitting the notes; it was about capturing the feeling behind every lyric. When I finished recording, I felt like I had just taken a masterclass in singing with honesty and emotion.

This song also represents a side of me that has always been there but hasn't fully taken center stage until now. I grew up singing in church, and later discovered the rock music that shaped my sound as an artist. My live shows have always included the rock influences I love, from AC/DC to Pat Benatar, but "Angel of Mercy" is the first time I've truly let that energy lead one of my own songs.

More than anything, I hope listeners hear the message behind "Angel of Mercy." Life can take us through moments where we feel lost, overwhelmed, or alone, but those moments don't define us. This song is about redemption, resilience, and the hope that comes when we find the strength to keep going. If someone hears this song and feels like they're not alone, then it has done exactly what it was meant to do.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

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