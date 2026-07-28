Vans Warped Tour Returning To Long Beach Next Year

Organizers of the Vans Warped Tour have announced that the festival will return to Long Beach on July 24 - 25, 2027 at the Shoreline Waterfront. The Syndicate shared these details:

The announcement follows growing excitement surrounding Vans Warped Tour's return to Long Beach this past weekend, which featured a dynamic, multi-generational lineup that celebrated the breadth of alternative music.

Blending legendary acts with rising talent, the festival continued its longstanding tradition of championing both established artists and the next generation of performers while delivering the high-energy, community-driven experience that has defined Warped Tour for decades.

On returning to Long Beach in 2027, Vans Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman adds "Working with the City of Long Beach has been an absolute pleasure, and it's a show I genuinely look forward to every year. Coming back to the city where I got my start as stage manager at the legendary Fenders Ballroom and now bringing Vans Warped Tour here feels like a true full-circle moment. And, of course, it's an added bonus that they somehow keep ordering perfect weather for us."

In partnership with Insomniac, the two-day festival features over 100 artists spanning rock, pop punk, alternative, emo, hip-hop, ska and beyond, alongside appearances from world-class skateboarders and elite action-sports athletes. This latest iteration builds on Vans Warped Tour's legacy while embracing a broader, more global future for one of music and skate culture's most enduring live platforms.

In addition to Washington DC and Long Beach, CA, Vans Warped Tour expanded its footprint and cultural impact in 2026 with two-day festivals in Orlando, FL, as well as the launch of two all-new international editions in Montreal, Canada and Mexico City, Mexico, marking a powerful global expansion.

Vans Warped Tour built a singular legacy as the definitive summer festival for rock and alternative music fans, shaping generations of artists and audiences alike. Founded in 1995, Vans Warped Tour was never just a concert series; it was a proving ground, cultural crossroads, and community-driven platform where established acts shared stages with emerging talent, often at pivotal moments in their careers.

Throughout the years, Vans Warped Tour helped introduce and elevate artists who would go on to define modern music, with past performers including blink-182, No Doubt, Sublime, Beck, Katy Perry, NOFX, Limp Bizkit, Black Eyed Peas, Green Day, Eminem, Yellowcard, Bad Religion, and countless others.

What set Vans Warped Tour apart was its accessibility and ethos. Affordable tickets, all-day festivals, genre-fluid lineups, and an environment where fans could discover new artists, connect directly with performers, and experience music alongside skate culture, activism, and community engagement.

That spirit of openness and discovery became central to Vans Warped Tour's identity, cementing its place as one of the most influential live music platforms in modern music history.

Vans Warped Tour remains committed to accessible pricing, with weekend passes that start at an all-inclusive price of $149.98 (processing fees included) and are currently available for purchase at .

For just $5 down to secure your spot, tickets for Long Beach will be available this Friday, July 31, at 12 p.m. PT here.

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