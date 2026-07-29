Airbourne Team With Bryan Adams & Mutt Lange For 'Here She Comes'

Airbourne have released their brand single, "Here She Comes," which was co-written with Bryan Adams & Mutt Lange and comes from their forthcoming self-titled album that is set to land in stores on September 4th.
Freeman Promotions shared these details: When you're making an album that offers a 21-gun salute to hard rock's proud past, its history and its heart, it makes perfect sense to align with writers and producers who have played a key role in championing the music worldwide, and who continue to do so.
Highly fitting, therefore, that AIRBOURNE's latest single, "Here She Comes," out today, should and was co-written with Bryan Adams & Mutt Lange - names responsible for hundreds of millions of sales and for creating some of rock's most revered and timeless releases, the likes of 'Reckless' and 'Waking Up The Neighbours' (global chart-toppers for Adams, the latter No. 1 in 11 different countries), and 'Back In Black' and 'Hysteria' (seminal albums produced by Lange for AC/DC and Def Leppard respectively, game-changers for the genre as a whole).
Add in the talents of producer Brian Howes (who helmed 2013's 'Black Dog Barking' for AIRBOURNE), engineer Mike Fraser (who worked on 2010's 'No Guts. No Glory' & 2016's 'Breakin' Outta Hell'), mixing engineer Zakk Cervini (BMTH, Architects, Evanescence) and mastering legend Ted Jensen, and you have a track - Single 5 from the forthcoming self-titled studio album, out September 4th via Spinefarm - that manages to both box and charm the ears at the same time.
First there was do-or-die anthem 'Gutsy', then 'Christmas Bonus' ("Ho-ho-ho - let's go!"), then 'Alive After Death (Last Plane Out)', officially No. 1 at German Rock Radio, and most recently 'Kid In A Candy Store', a rite-of-passage rocker in the spirit of AC/DC's "Whole Lotta Rosie"; and now, blowing in hard on a festival-ready chorus and enough full-blooded 'woahs' to lift an arena roof or part the lower clouds, there's 'Here She Comes', complete with guitar solo cranked high in the mix for maximum shoulder-straddling impact.
Lyrics like, "Here she comes, raising a hurricane, there she goes blowing my mind" might sound like they're about one of vocalist/guitarist Joel O'Keeffe's favourite subjects, women - which, to be fair, they are - but they also nod to the tropical storm that bore down on Music Farm Studio in Byron Bay, south-eastern Australia, as AIRBOURNE were recording, adding to a list of tribulations topped up by dangerous, potentially lethal wild-life and uncooperative vintage gear.
"It was like a hurricane came through," recalls drummer Ryan O'Keeffe. "I remember screaming, 'Get away from the windows!' Streetie [bassist Justin Street] was sleeping in an old bus outside the studio, and a tree fell right next to it and almost crushed him!"
Adds brother Joel: "That's how the song came about. It's just out of this storm that blew in. Everyone was sitting there going, 'Here she comes!' Then we flipped it, and it became a bit of a double entendre. It's so much fun."
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