Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness Coming To Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Studios have announced that "Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness" is coming to this year's Halloween Horror Nights that will be taking place at Universal Orlando Resort on August 28th through November 1st and Universal Studios Hollywood on September 3rd through November 1st.

Sharon and Jack Osbourne had this to say, "Ozzy never stopped pushing boundaries, and he loved anything that gave fans a new way to experience his music and the worlds he created. Halloween Horror Nights has done an incredible job bringing that spirit to life.

"Walking through these haunted houses, you'll recognize so many moments inspired by his music and imagination. It's a wonderful tribute to Ozzy, and we hope fans have as much fun experiencing it as he would have had seeing it come together."

John Murdy, executive producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood shared, "Ozzy Osbourne didn't just help define heavy metal - he created a cultural phenomenon that has influenced generations of music, art and horror. We previously had the privilege of collaborating with Ozzy, and this new haunted house is an opportunity to honor his extraordinary solo career. Inspired by all 13 of his albums, guests will journey through the dark, surreal worlds that fueled his music and cemented his legacy as the one and only Prince Of Darkness."

Mike Aiello, senior director of entertainment creative development at Universal Orlando Resort said, "We are honored to collaborate with the Osbourne family to create a unique haunted house that celebrates the legacy of Ozzy Osbourne. It was important for us to create an authentic experience that brings Ozzy's creativity and personality to life in an eerily immersive new way. Fans will discover so many meaningful details, including a few Easter Eggs, as they navigate memorable dark and twisted moments inspired by his iconic musical career."

Barry Drinkwater, chairman and founder of Global Merchandising Services added, "I've had the privilege of working with Ozzy for over a decade, and one thing that never changed was the incredible connection he had with his fans. That connection continues today, and our job is to keep creating authentic ways for fans to celebrate his legacy. This partnership with Halloween Horror Nights is a perfect example of that. It's a fantastic tribute to Ozzy and another exciting step as we continue to grow his licensing program around the world."

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