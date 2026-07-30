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Tom Keifer's Summer Tour Sidelined By Vocal Injury

07-30-2026
Tom Keifer's Summer Tour Sidelined By Vocal Injury

Cinderella frontman Tom Keifer has been forced to cancel the remaining dates of his summer tour after he suffered a vocal injury that has left him unable to sing.

His management shared the following via social media, "Unfortunately, Tom Keifer has suffered a severe vocal muscle strain/injury resulting in complete loss of singing voice, forcing the cancellation of the last three upcoming shows of the Keiferband's 2026 concert tour. Please contact the venues or ticket services for refunds."

"Canceling any show is the last thing Tom ever wants to see happen. He loves performing for you all and makes every effort to ensure his voice is the best it can be for every show."

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