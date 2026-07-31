Behind The EP: J.P. Reali's Grateful Blues (A Blues Tribute To The Grateful Dead)

Veteran guitarist and singer-songwriter J.P. Reali just released his "Grateful Blues" EP, a blues tribute to the Grateful Dead. To celebrate we asked him to tell us about the project. Here is J.P.:

This project started as a full-length LP, but because of various factors, I paired it down to a six-song EP. The original list of potential songs had over 12 different titles in it, so I picked the ones that I really wanted to reinterpret. Here they are:

EASY WIND: I have always been a fan of Ron "Pig Pen" McKernan and this is one of my favorite tunes of his. It is a simple three chord song, and I decided it could work as a straightforward track, so I ironed out some of the funky parts that the Grateful Dead played to make it more of a traditional blues/rock groove. I love playing this one live!

LOOSE LUCY: I love the signature guitar riff on this deep cut from their 1974 album From The Mars Hotel. I heard great potential in this one to be a blues piano-driven song and decided to have the piano play the song's intro riff. I wanted this one to be as if Johnny Johnson (Chuck Berry's pianist) was tickling the ivories. For another twist, I decided to play slide guitar for the solo.

WEST L. A. FADEAWAY: This is the one song on the album from the 1980's. It is in a minor key and just screamed B.B. King to me, underneath all the power chords and crescendos that the Dead did with it. B.B. was a big influence on Jerry Garcia, and me too, so I like to channel B.B. through Jerry on this one.

I NEED A MIRACLE: The lone Bob Weir composition, this one was always a concert highlight whenever I saw them play it. I thought it could work very well as a Texas style shuffle a la Stevie Ray Vaughn. Naturally I used a Fender Stratocaster to get the desired guitar tone. I was conjuring up Bob when I sang the vocals on this one when we recorded it on Friday, January 9th. Bob died the next day on January 10th.

MR. CHARLIE: Another Pig Pen classic, this one screamed Mississippi Delta blues to me. Borrowing from Son House and Robert Johnson, I played this one in open A tuning with a slide. Again, I stripped away the funky guitar riffs the Dead played and turned this one into a deep, deep blues groove.

TENNESSEE JED: This is one of my dessert island classic tunes from The Grateful Dead. The words are rather nonsensical, but both Jerry and Bob's guitar parts are dynamite. In my quest to understand both of their styles of guitar playing, I discovered many of the old blues and early rock greats who influenced them. One was Reverend Gary Davis, who had a strong impact on both Jerry and Bob. The Reverend, as he is often referred to, had a masterful command of chords and chord inversions, and would often use slides and slurs and single string runs to make his playing unique. I heard a classic Piedmont style of finger picking guitar buried deep inside this song and decided it would work perfectly on my old Stella 12 string guitar, giving it a real "old time blues" feel.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the EP, listen for yourself here

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