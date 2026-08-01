(hennemusic) Def Leppard rocks the seventh episode of its Behind The Tour 2026 video series. Filmed in Switzerland and Belgium, the latest footage sees "Joe scout the venues, Sav test his rig, while Phil reveals his secret handshake and more!"
The UK rockers played two shows in Zurich before playing the Graspop Metal Meeting in Dessel, Belgium as part of a summer trek across Europe and the UK until the end of July.
Def Leppard will next be seen playing concert dates in Mexico and South America starting in October; the fall series will see them play a standalone show in Hollywood, FL before being joined by Extreme for Mexican and South American events.
Stream video from Switzerland and Belgium here.
Singled Out: Jayne Denham's Angel Of Mercy
Def Leppard Hit Sweden And Finland On Behind The Tour 2026 Series
Def Leppard Share 'Rejoice' Performance From Las Vegas Residency
Def Leppard Recruit Extreme For Fall Tour in Mexico and South America
Live: Lollapalooza 2026 - Day One Report
Quick Flicks: Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer
Live: Benson Boone's Wanted Man Tour
Cruise News: Monsters of Rock Cruise 2027
Caught In The Act: Lit and Sponge
Watch Tony Iommi's Video For His Brand New Single 'World Alone'
Drowning Pool and Saliva Announce Sinner and Every Six Seconds 25th Anniversary Tour
Sublime's Self-Titled Album Earns RIAA Diamond Certification
Ghostkid Unleash 'Ivory' Video And Announce New Album
Watch Haken's Making Of 'In A Fever Dream' Documentary
Stream Stare Away's New Album 'In Absence'
Def Leppard Rock Switzerland And Belgium On Behind The Tour 2026 Series
Metallica Rock 'Master Of Puppets' In Cardiff
Greta Van Fleet Announce New Album With 'Saw You Stand' Video
Stream Five Finger Death Punch's New Album 'Legacy'
Watch PRESIDENT's 'Dark Heaven' Visualizer
Plain White T's Revisit 'Hey There Delilah' With LOLO