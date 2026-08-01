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Def Leppard Rock Switzerland And Belgium On Behind The Tour 2026 Series

Bruce Henne | 08-01-2026
Def Leppard Rock Switzerland And Belgium On Behind The Tour 2026 Series

(hennemusic) Def Leppard rocks the seventh episode of its Behind The Tour 2026 video series. Filmed in Switzerland and Belgium, the latest footage sees "Joe scout the venues, Sav test his rig, while Phil reveals his secret handshake and more!"

The UK rockers played two shows in Zurich before playing the Graspop Metal Meeting in Dessel, Belgium as part of a summer trek across Europe and the UK until the end of July.

Def Leppard will next be seen playing concert dates in Mexico and South America starting in October; the fall series will see them play a standalone show in Hollywood, FL before being joined by Extreme for Mexican and South American events.

Stream video from Switzerland and Belgium here.

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