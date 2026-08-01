Drowning Pool and Saliva Announce Sinner and Every Six Seconds 25th Anniversary Tour

Drowning Pool and Saliva have announced that they are teaming up for a special co-headlining U.S. tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of Sinner and Every Six Seconds album.



O'Donnell Media Group sent over these details: Launching October 8 and running through October 25, the tour brings together two bands whose breakout records became the soundtrack of the early 2000s.

Rather than looking back, both acts are bringing the energy that made them festival favorites while continuing to evolve with new music, new lineups, and decades of road-tested performances.

Released in 2001, Drowning Pool's debut album Sinner became one of the defining heavy records of its era, propelled by timeless anthems including "Bodies," "Tear Away," and "Sinner." The album helped launch the band onto the global stage and remains a cornerstone of modern hard rock.

That same year, Saliva exploded onto radio with Every Six Seconds, delivering unforgettable hits including "Click Click Boom," "Your Disease," and "Always." The album established the band as one of the era's biggest rock acts and continues to resonate with fans more than two decades later.

"We are beyond grateful and thankful to still be here rockin out with everyone after 25 Years of Letting the Bodies Hit the Floor! Looking forward to sharing the stage on tour again with our friends in Saliva performing the 25th Anniversary of two amazing albums! A very sincere thank you to all of the amazing friends and family who have supported us throughout this Rock & Roll Roller coaster ride that we've all had together! Come share this once in a lifetime experience of celebrating 25 years of Sinner with us!" says CJ Pierce.

Bobby Amaru shares, "I joined Saliva in 2011, when it had already been out for a decade, but that's exactly what makes this anniversary so special. Great music has a life far beyond the people who create it. It belongs to the fans who have kept these songs alive for 25 years. Getting to celebrate this anniversary alongside Drowning Pool and two of the defining rock records from 2001 is something I don't take for granted. I know Wayne Swinny and Dave Williams would be proud to see these songs still bringing people together all these years later."

He adds, "I know some people will always have opinions about who should be on stage. I respect that. But this tour isn't about reliving the past or cashing in on nostalgia. It's about honoring the music and giving the fans a chance to celebrate 2 great records. Twenty-five years later, that's what this is about, not the members, but the music. And as long as people keep showing up and singing every word, we'll keep doing everything we can to honor that legacy."

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of Sinner, Drowning Pool will also bring an extremely limited run of 25th Anniversary Sinner vinyl to the tour. These are the final remaining copies available drawn from the band's own personal reserve after the anniversary pressing sold out online. The vinyl will be available exclusively at the merchandise booth while supplies last, giving fans one last opportunity to own a piece of Sinner history.

While the tour celebrates the past, Saliva is charging into the future. The band will release its highly anticipated new studio album, Breaking Through, on August 14 via Judge & Jury Records, giving fans a chance to hear brand-new material alongside the songs that helped define an entire generation of rock.

Fans can expect career-spanning sets from both bands featuring the albums that launched them into rock history, fan favorites, and newer material, making each night both a celebration and a reminder that neither band has slowed down.

In addition to the anniversary tour dates, both Drowning Pool and Saliva will perform select headlining and festival appearances throughout the fall.

Joint VIP experiences featuring both Drowning Pool and Saliva will also be available for fans looking to celebrate this milestone tour in an even bigger way. VIP packages including exclusive experiences and limited offerings will go on sale soon.

Aug 9, 2026: Oshkosh, WI @ XRoads41 Hard Drive/ The Rock Detour Drowning Pool and Saliva

Aug 11, 2026: Sturgis, SD @ Iron Horse Saloon Saliva only

Aug 14, 2026: Sturgis, SD @ Buffalo Chip Drowning Pool only

Aug 14, 2026: Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex Saliva only

Aug 15, 2026: North Ridgeville, OH @ Afterburn Fest Drowning Pool only

Aug 15, 2026: San Diego, CA @ SeaWorld San Diego Saliva only

Aug 22, 2026: Cumberland, MD @Rock the Mountains

Aug 23, 2026: Lexington, MD @ The Rex Venue Drowning Pool and Saliva

Aug 29, 2026: Santa Fe, NM @ Buffalo Thunder Resort Casino

Sept 10, 2026: Ocean City, MD @ Ocean City Rock & Ride Saliva only

Sept 19, 2026: Grey, Louisiana @ HeroFest Drowning Pool, only

Sept 19, 2026: Hutchinson, KS @ Kansas State Fair Saliva only

Oct 2, 2026: Sacramento, CA @ AfterShock Drowning Pool only

Oct 3, 2026: Murrells Inlet, SC @ 3393 Hwy 17 Business Saliva only

Oct 8, 2026: Corpus Christi, TX @ House of Rock

Oct 9, 2026: Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

Oct 10, 2026: Kyle, TX @ The Railhouse Bar

Oct 12, 2026: Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Oct 13, 2026: Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios

Oct 15, 2026: Omaha, NE @ Barnato

Oct 16, 2026: Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre

Oct 17, 2026: Ormond Beach, FL @ Iron Horse Saloon

Oct 18, 2026: Kansasville, WI @ 1175's

Oct 21, 2026: Chicago, IL @ West Chicago Social Club

Oct 22, 2026: Chesterfield, MI @ Diesel Concert Lounge

Oct 23, 2026: Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop

Oct 25, 2026: Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's

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