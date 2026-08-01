Ghostkid Unleash 'Ivory' Video And Announce New Album

Ghostkid have released a music video for their new single "Ivory", and announced that they will be releasing their new studio album, "Follow The White Rabbit", on October 2nd.

From the official announcement: Having announced a major Europe and UK tour under the same name a few weeks ago and with the project being heavily teased on social media, the album reveal will come as little surprise to fans.

"IVORY" serves as the first glimpse into the upcoming record, offering a taste of what lies ahead: A journey through the darkness of the human mind. Watch the video below:

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