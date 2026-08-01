Metallica Rock 'Master Of Puppets' In Cardiff

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1986 classic, "Master Of Puppets", from a recent show in Cardiff, Wales. The title track to the band's third album was featured during the band's June 28 show at the city's Principality Stadium as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."

"Master Of Puppets" became thrash metal's first platinum album upon its original release; it recently received a new RIAA certification of 8x platinum for US sales of eight million.

Historically, the project is the heaviest rock album ever to be selected by the US Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant," as "Master of Puppets" has long been regarded as a watershed moment in the history of rock music.

Metallica is also sharing video of a performance of the 1992 single, "Wherever I May Roam", from the Cardiff event. Find out where the band plays next and stream both live videos here.

Related Stories

Metallica Rock 'Enter Sandman' In Glasgow

Metallica Share Dublin Performance Of 'Whiskey In The Jar'

Metallica Rock 'Nothing Else Matters' In Dublin

Metallica's Robert Trujillo Reflects On Joining The Band With U2's Adam Clayton

News > Metallica

Share this article: