Stream Stare Away's New Album 'In Absence'

Stare Away, the solo project of Ben Nelson, have released their debut album, entitled "In Absence". Stream or purchase the record here

Lavoro Media shared the following: The album offers seven tracks of brooding post-punk and cold wave atmosphere, built from haunting melodies, shadowed soundscapes, and lyrics that sit somewhere between existential weight and melancholic beauty. From the cavernous title track opener through the glacial ache of closer "Familiar," the record moves with the slow, deliberate weight of someone choosing every word carefully.

"This record speaks on the ideas and feelings we experience in isolation, chaos, heartbreak, addiction, and questions the mysteries of us as people. So much love and thanks to á La Carte Records for being such an amazing team and giving this album a home," says Nelson. "I wanted to give each song its own character and story," adds Nelson. "Expanding the sound and writing elements without leaving anything behind and being true to all the experiences and encounters that inspired the work that went into the record."

A true embodiment of modern dark romanticism, Stare Away's haunting melodies and soundscapes channel the spirit of goth-driven acts from that era, offering a sonic journey steeped in existential reflection and melancholic beauty. With new releases gaining traction daily and a relentless touring schedule alongside genre staples like Rosegarden Funeral Party and House of Harm - Stare Away has been building a wave of organic notoriety across the country.

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