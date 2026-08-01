Sublime's Self-Titled Album Earns RIAA Diamond Certification

Sublime have entered the music history books with the rare honor of having their self-titled debut album certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), after selling over 10 million units of the record in the United States.

Beachwood Entertainment Collective sent over these details: The Diamond certification marks a significant moment in Sublime's legacy, honoring the band's lasting influence and the millions of fans who have carried these songs forward through the years. Members of Sublime were presented with a plaque to commemorate the milestone at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, where they performed an acoustic set and celebrated the exhibit Sublime: Straight From Long Beach, now on display through September 7th.

Released in 1996, Sublime became a defining release of its era, blending punk, reggae, ska, hip-hop, and alternative influences into a sound that continues to inspire artists and fans around the world. The album's breakthrough success was fueled by timeless songs including "What I Got," "Santeria," and "Wrong Way," helping establish Sublime as one of the most influential bands to emerge from Southern California's music scene.

Following the passing of frontman Bradley Nowell in 1996, Sublime's self-titled album became a powerful celebration of the band's creativity and a lasting tribute to its legacy. The record went on to become one of the most successful reggae-punk albums in history, introducing Sublime's genre-blending sound to audiences worldwide.

After nearly three decades, Sublime returned with its first new album in 30 years, Until the Sun Explodes in 2026, featuring original members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh, alongside Jakob Nowell, son of the late Bradley Nowell, on vocals.

Featuring collaborations with H.R. of Bad Brains, Fletcher Dragge of Pennywise, G Love and more, the album stays rooted in the band's classic sound while opening a new chapter. The title track and lead single "Until the Sun Explodes" hit #1 on the Mediabase Alternative radio chart and Billboard Alternative Airplay chart for 3 consecutive weeks.

The ascent to #1 marked Sublime's second time topping the charts with their new music, along with their 2025 single "Ensenada," which remained #1 for 8 weeks and is also featured on Until the Sun Explodes.

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